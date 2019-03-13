Beadell Resources (BDREF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Beadell Resources Limited is a gold producer. It owns and operates the Tucano gold mine primarily in Brazil. Beadell Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia. “

OTCMKTS:BDREF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Beadell Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Beadell Resources Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited engages in the mining and exploration of precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It holds interest in the Tucano gold mine covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers of gold exploration tenements located in the Amapá State, northern Brazil; the Guanajuato Mine Complex located in the Guanajuato District; and the Topia Mine located in the Durango State, Mexico.

