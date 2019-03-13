Beazley (BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 586 ($7.66).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 520.50 ($6.80) on Wednesday. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 422.15 ($5.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 579 ($7.57).

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total value of £28,300.20 ($36,979.22).



Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

