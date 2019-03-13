Bechtle AG (BC8) Receives €86.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €86.38 ($100.44).

BC8 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.90 ($74.30) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €78.50 ($91.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 52-week high of €90.65 ($105.41). The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

