Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 648 Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 17,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:OXY opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.
