Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 648 Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 17,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 648 Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/berman-capital-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-648-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.