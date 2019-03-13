Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 17,362.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211,306 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 46,373.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $148,172,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $1,016,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $689,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,184.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,208. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $252.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 55.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

