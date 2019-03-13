Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Boston Scientific to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Boston Scientific to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $54,619.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 14,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $496,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

