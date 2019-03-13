Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $87,000 Position in American Express (AXP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 917 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 668.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 32,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. American Express’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

