Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $76.80.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

