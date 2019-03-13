Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) EVP Jason K. Greene Sells 10,000 Shares

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.87. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) EVP Jason K. Greene Sells 10,000 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/berry-global-group-inc-bery-evp-jason-k-greene-sells-10000-shares.html.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.