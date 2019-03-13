Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Stock

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $167.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $139.15 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

