Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 79,280 Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,060,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,657,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,991,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,668,000.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

