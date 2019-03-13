Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BYG. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 993 ($12.98) to GBX 972 ($12.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Big Yellow Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report on Monday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 962.75 ($12.58).

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 964 ($12.60) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 817 ($10.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.50 ($13.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 324,593 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91), for a total value of £3,206,978.84 ($4,190,485.87).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

