Bilibili Inc – (BILI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,809,219 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 15th total of 10,940,698 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,978,819 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -49.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on Bilibili and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,558,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,447,000 after purchasing an additional 300,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 242.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 63,291 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $12,995,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 75.0% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

