Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,054.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,271 shares of company stock worth $4,862,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $250.58 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

