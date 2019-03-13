Bitcoiin (B2G) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $671,787.00

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. Bitcoiin has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $671,787.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00006546 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.03412142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00109510 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

B2G is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 56,441,261 coins and its circulating supply is 50,024,705 coins. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen.

Bitcoiin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

