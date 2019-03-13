Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $65.68 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $65.68 or 0.01678208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Coinsuper and BX Thailand. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $58.64 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00382615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00229989 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004843 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,669,498 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bittrex, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, Gate.io, Korbit, Binance, Hotbit, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Kraken, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, MBAex, CoinZest, Bitrue, BX Thailand, YoBit, Bitbns, Indodax, Bibox, Koinex, Upbit, Bitkub, OKEx, Bitfinex, CoinEx, Coinsquare, ZB.COM, Coinbit, BigONE, CoinBene, Coinsuper, DragonEX, FCoin, Huobi, Bithumb, OTCBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.