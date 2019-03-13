bitEUR Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (BITEUR)

bitEUR (CURRENCY:BITEUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, bitEUR has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitEUR token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00032862 BTC on major exchanges. bitEUR has a total market capitalization of $138,736.00 and $0.00 worth of bitEUR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00388625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.01667317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00229841 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004886 BTC.

About bitEUR

bitEUR’s total supply is 107,706 tokens. bitEUR’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_EURO. bitEUR’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitEUR

bitEUR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitEUR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitEUR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitEUR using one of the exchanges listed above.

