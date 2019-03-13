Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0207 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $151,416.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003696 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000229 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,313,551 coins and its circulating supply is 7,313,546 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

