Bitstar Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Bitstar coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Bitstar has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Bitstar has a market cap of $78,730.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitstar alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00002552 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00002374 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

Bitstar (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 20,164,511 coins. The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitstar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.