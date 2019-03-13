BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (BRCI)

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76.80 ($1.00). The stock had a trading volume of 66,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,065. BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst has a 52-week low of GBX 66.25 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 83 ($1.08).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily.

About BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objectives are to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

