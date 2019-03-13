BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.25

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 1300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

