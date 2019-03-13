BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BHK opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $13.25.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

