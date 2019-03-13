BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. 5,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,133. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

