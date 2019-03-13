BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,235,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,665,734 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.48% of Banco Bradesco worth $318,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 157,009 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 403,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BBD. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.01. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/blackrock-inc-decreases-position-in-banco-bradesco-sa-bbd.html.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.