BlackRock Inc. Has $322.36 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,662 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Adtalem Global Education worth $322,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

ATGE stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $143,952.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $319,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $154,545.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,790.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/blackrock-inc-has-322-36-million-position-in-adtalem-global-education-inc-atge.html.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.