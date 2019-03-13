BlackRock Inc. Has $327.33 Million Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.78% of Taubman Centers worth $327,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.50 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised Taubman Centers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

NYSE:TCO opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.84). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Has $327.33 Million Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/blackrock-inc-has-327-33-million-stake-in-taubman-centers-inc-tco.html.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.