BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 5,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,849. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

In other BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II news, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,210.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

