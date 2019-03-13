Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd alerts:

Shares of MIY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,010. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $13.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/blackrock-muniyield-michign-qulty-fd-inc-miy-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-14th.html.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.