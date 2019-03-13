BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

MYN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 29,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,034. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $12.31.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

