BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX) Stake Increased by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 335,050 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Resources and Commodities accounts for approximately 2.3% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $37,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCX. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 664,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 489,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 67,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get BlackRock Resources and Commodities alerts:

NYSE:BCX opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/blackrock-resources-and-commodities-bcx-stake-increased-by-1607-capital-partners-llc.html.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.