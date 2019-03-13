Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,045. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $18.51.

In other Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund news, insider Robert Zable purchased 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gordon Mckemie purchased 7,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $110,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

