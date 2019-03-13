Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. 1,568,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,399. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 51.44%. The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.