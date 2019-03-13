Blockpass Hits Market Cap of $341,021.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $341,021.00 and $7,048.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00384007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.01684615 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00229821 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,751 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.