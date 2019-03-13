Bloom Energy (BE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.06 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of BE stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -5.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Thayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Ventures Adv Mobius sold 273,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $3,157,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,724 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,479.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $89,467,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,627,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 561,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,811,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

