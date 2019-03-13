Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,309,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,800,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,258,000 after buying an additional 447,057 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,675,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,006,000 after buying an additional 44,411 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,224,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Match Group by 303.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,073,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,167,000 after buying an additional 807,194 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Summit Insights started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

In related news, CFO Gary Swidler sold 158,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $9,191,054.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,491,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,290,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,705 shares of company stock valued at $19,966,091. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.38 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 66.86% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

