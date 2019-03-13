Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $315,000 in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,791 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,421 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,729,784 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $414,186,000 after acquiring an additional 274,995 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 68,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $115.98.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/blueshift-asset-management-llc-invests-315000-in-anheuser-busch-inbev-nv-bud.html.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

See Also: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.