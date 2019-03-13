Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $350,000 in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 23,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $901,897.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $2,623,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,903 shares in the company, valued at $74,845,361.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,594 shares of company stock worth $15,817,046. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $210.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.52. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $130.79 and a 52-week high of $211.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

