Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.54%.

HTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Mizuho raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

