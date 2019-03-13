BMC Stock (BMCH) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) in a report published on Tuesday. Wedbush currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $172,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

