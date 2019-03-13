Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 209 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $302.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $116.03 and a 1-year high of $153.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

