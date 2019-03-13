Bokf Na Has $4.82 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,251,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 185.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,024,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,971,680,000 after buying an additional 665,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,453,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 57.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,065,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 480,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,405,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $344.20 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

