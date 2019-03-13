Bokf Na Has $5.42 Million Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Raytheon by 11.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 34,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 244.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,186 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $179.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

