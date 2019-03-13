Bokf Na Has $6.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Bokf Na decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,227.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 102,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 98,031 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 126,431 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

