Bonterra Energy Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE BNE traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,371. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.31 and a 12-month high of C$20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $191.23 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,722.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,537,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,116,278.89. Insiders bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $188,725 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Bonterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Bonterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.58.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

