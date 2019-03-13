Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) VP David L. Grinnell Sells 500 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $313.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $178.35 and a 52-week high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $225.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $22,173,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 303,565.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 224,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,950,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $311.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

