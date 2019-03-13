Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (BWMCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,452,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,621% from the previous session’s volume of 84,431 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $9.99.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxwood Merger Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,979,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boxwood Merger Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxwood Merger Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boxwood Merger Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boxwood Merger Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,382,000.
About Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU)
Boxwood Merger Corp. operates as a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and business combination with various businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp. was formerly known as M Acquisition Company III Corporation and changed its name to Boxwood Merger Corp.
