BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Receives $21.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.40% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 101,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

