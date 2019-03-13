BP plc (BP) Insider Brian Gilvary Purchases 58 Shares

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £309.72 ($404.70).
Brian Gilvary also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 11th, Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of £315.52 ($412.28).
- On Thursday, January 10th, Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £313.80 ($410.04).
Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 538.70 ($7.04) on Wednesday. BP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 595 ($7.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, December 10th. HSBC set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 652.35 ($8.52).
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Further Reading: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.