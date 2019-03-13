BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.45%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. BP’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

