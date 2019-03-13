Brahman Capital Corp. Purchases New Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,507,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,397,000. Tiffany & Co. accounts for about 7.0% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 1.24% of Tiffany & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $649,132.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,507.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $111,434.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.
Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.
Tiffany & Co. Profile
Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.
